Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show are helping Hurricane Harvey victims in a big way. The host announced during the Tuesday, September 5, episode that his NBC late-night show is donating $1 million to J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas,” Fallon, 42, said. “But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good. We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers helping strangers. So many heroes - people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter, the group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV, and J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over $18 million dollars to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims.”

“And I'm proud to say that our show, The Tonight Show, is donating $1 million dollars to JJ’s fund. Thank you, JJ,” Fallon continued. “One of the most inspiring clips I saw last week was a video of two singers — Victoria White and Marquist Taylor — who visited a storm shelter and formed a spontaneous gospel choir to sing to hurricane evacuees.”



Fallon then introduced White and Taylor, as well as a Houston choir, to sing “Lean On Me.” The choir even changed the lyrics to “Lean on me, Houston” in tribute to the city that was devastated by massive flooding.

The Tonight Show airs weekdays on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET.

