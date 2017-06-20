Hold up! Jimmy Kimmel announced on his Monday, June 19, show that he had exclusive first photos of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s newborn twins. Prior to showing his Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience the picture, he joked about the singer’s delivery, which happened early last week in Los Angeles.



“Beyonce was surrounded by her husband, their doctor, two nurses,” Kimmel, 49, said. “And a man blowing a giant fan through her hair.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Kimmel also noted that the couple’s secrecy around the birth is par for the course. “They still haven’t confirmed the happy news officially, but that’s not particularly unusual,” he said. “They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too, and waited a year before showing their wedding photos.” The comedian also quipped: “To this day no one knows what happened to the fourth member of Destiny’s Child.”

Finally, Kimmel told the audience he couldn’t wait to unveil the photo. “Here they are, the world’s most anticipated twins,” he said before showing a photo of Donald Trump’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. “They’re adorable, oh my goodness, beautiful, beautiful children. Especially the girl, she is a doll.”

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Though the famous couple has stayed mum on their new additions, Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, confirmed the babies’ arrival. On Sunday, June 18, the businessman posted a photo of a balloon-covered birthday card that read “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad,” along with the caption: "They’re here! #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happy birthday.”

The singer gave birth to a boy and a girl on Monday, June 12, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The little ones join their 5-year-old sister, Blue Ivy.



Watch the hilarious moment in the clip above.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!