He's not here for it. Jimmy Kimmel was one of many up in arms over the way United Airlines treated one of its customers over the weekend.

As previously reported, security dragged a male passenger off an overbooked flight on Sunday, April 9. He began to bleed after reportedly hitting his head on an arm rest and his stomach was exposed as he was pulled to the floor in the aisle.

Fellow passengers took video of the incident, which went viral. "This poor guy, they roughed him up. And the reason they were overbooked is because they were trying to get four United Airlines employees on board," Kimmel, 49, said during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. "They left him in Louisville."

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz emailed his employees about the incident, seemingly blaming the situation on the passenger. Munoz called him "disruptive" and "belligerent" and United Airlines apologized for having to "re-accommodate these customers" via Twitter.

Kimmel's response? "This is like when we re-accommodated El Chapo in Mexico," he said, laughing. "That is such sanitized say nothing, take no responsibility corporate BS speak. I don't know how the guy who sent that tweet didn't vomit when he sent that out… United didn't even admit that they did anything wrong."

The late-night host went on to air a safety video spoof for United Airlines to use before takeoff on future trips. It featured a flight attendant who warned customers what to expect when they walk on board.

"We're United Airlines. You do what we say, when we say, and there won't be a problem, capiche? If we say you fly, you fly. If not, tough sh–t," the woman says in the clip. "Give us a problem and we’ll drag your ass off the plane, and if you resist, we’ll beat you so badly you'll be using your own face as a flotation device."

