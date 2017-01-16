A big step! Jinger Duggar goes wedding-gown shopping with her family ahead of her nuptials to Jeremy Vuolo on Counting On's Monday, January 16, return, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Jinger, 23, trying on her first dress option and modeling it for mom Michelle Duggar and sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa and Joy-Anna. (As fans know, Jinger and former soccer player Vuolo tied the knot on November 5.)



TLC

"Trying on dresses, I was definitely thinking, 'Wow, this is incredible,'" Jinger tells the camera. "Like, very soon, I'm going to be walking down the aisle. Everything is becoming more real."

She continues, "When I came out in the first dress, I guess it was just amazing, being in a wedding dress. That whole thought was incredible."



TLC

Her older sister Jessa admits to a variety of emotions upon getting her initial glimpse of Jinger in the gown: "Seeing Jinger come out in a wedding dress was a lot to take in."

"It was like, 'This is happening. She's gonna be married, she's gonna be gone. Jeremy's stealing her. What are we going to do with ourselves?'" Jessa adds.



Meanwhile, Jinger's younger sister Joy-Anna says to the camera, "I know I was thinking about it the whole time, just like, 'Wow, another sister's getting married and leaving home.' It's bittersweet, but we're all super excited for her."



Watch the clip above. Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

