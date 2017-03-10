Dad and daughter are back together! Twenty years after the Roseanne's series finale, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert — who played Dan and Darlene Conner — reunited on Friday, March 10.

The Patriots Day actor, 64, took part in a hilarious spoof of the beloved series during Gilbert's The Talk. They reprised their roles while watching a basketball game — something their sports-loving characters frequently did together — on a set that looked exactly like the Conner residence.

"There's something I've been wanting to talk to you about for a while now," Gilbert, 42, said. "I don't know how to say this. I'm a talk-show host."

Goodman replied: "Well, as long as you're happy, me and your mom will support you. You know, for a minute there, I thought you were going to tell me you were gay."

The audience burst into laughter because Gilbert, who was only 13 when she landed the role of the back-talking daughter, is gay. She then quipped: "Let's save something for halftime."

Roseanne ran for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997 on ABC and also starred Roseanne Barr, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Alicia Goranson and Johnny Galecki. Gilbert actually realized she was gay when she dated the Big Bang Theory star, 41, in 1992.

"So, some of you may know that when I was a teenager, I dated Johnny Galecki for a little while, who played my boyfriend and husband on Roseanne. And I thought he was super cute and had a total crush on him, and we started dating, and he would come over, and we would make out, and then I would start to get depressed," Gilbert, who married Linda Perry in 2014, said on The Talk in September 2013. "Johnny felt badly, I think, and started to take it personally and didn't know what was going on. So I eventually told him that I thought it was about my sexuality and he was super sweet about it."

