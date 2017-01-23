The final two NFL games before the Super Bowl took place over the weekend, but a lot of Twitter attention was devoted to an athlete who didn't even take the field. Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers were knocked out of the running after losing to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 22, leading to a slew of tweets and memes focusing on the star quarterback's younger brother, Jordan Rodgers.

The Packers had a strong season but ended it on a sour note, getting blown out 44–21 by the Falcons and their high-powered offense, led by Matt Ryan. The Falcons will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 5.

But a lot of NFL fans’ minds were on not just the game but also the infamous tension between Aaron, 33, and the rest of his family.

The rift was front and center during Jordan's stint on The Bachelorette season 12, with JoJo Fletcher learning that Jordan, 28, and the rest of his family no longer speak to the two-time league MVP, who was not present during Jordan's hometown date in Chico, California. (Jordan and Fletcher got engaged during the finale that aired in August.)



A source told Us Weekly recently that the friction stems from his family not being able to "trust" Aaron’s girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, which has led Aaron to pull away. In a recent New York Times profile on Aaron, his dad referred to the situation as "complicated."



@JRodgers11 @JoelleFletcher love you guys but found this on FB. I hate that this is your situation, I'm always praying for your families! pic.twitter.com/UZmKwGojNF — Nicole (@Imjaysgrlalways) January 22, 2017

"Hey Aaron you got a Facetime message."



Aaron: "Hello?"



Jordan Rodgers: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!"



Aaron>>> pic.twitter.com/V232o4eM4w — Judd Zulgad's Hoodie (@JZHoodie) January 22, 2017

I want to believe that this is what Jordan Rodgers is doing right now. Sorry Aaron #GBvsATL pic.twitter.com/Yp2bY7EMK3 — Christina (@Stankalicious) January 22, 2017

Jordan Rodgers watching this game pic.twitter.com/IhfVasyxui — Samantha Johnson (@ShammieBee) January 22, 2017

Look at the bright side; at least one member of the Rodgers family will get a ring this year.#GBvsATL pic.twitter.com/S5en51w8Vk — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 22, 2017

