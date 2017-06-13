Josh Brolin Channels 'Goonies' Character 30 Years Later

Hey, you guysssss - Josh Brolin is still a dreamboat! The Avengers: Infinity War actor recently channeled his Goonies character, Brand, for an 80s-themed birthday party for his friend Bill Parris.

"I didn't know what to dress as (Henry Rollins? Boy George? A gremlin?) then my wife said, "I got you covered," Brolin, 49, explained in an Instagram photo of the couple on Monday, June 12. "#embraceyourpast #gooniesneversaydie #80s @kathrynbrolin #beautyandthebeast #chologoonie."

In the pic, Brolin, who married model Kathryn Boyd in September 2016, is wearing a gray tank top and red headband, much like his character did in the 1985 classic. (Brolin was previously married to Diane Lane from 2004 to 2013.)

The Goonies, which was written by Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus, centered on a group of misfits who stumble across a pirate's ancient treasure. (Watch out for Sloth!) The film also starred Sean Astin (Mikey), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Jonathan Ke Quan (Data) and Kerri Green, who played Andy.

via GIPHY

In August 2014, Brolin told Jimmy Fallon that he would definitely sign on for a sequel. "What an amazing thing," he said at the time. "You do a movie like that, and you don't know how it's gonna turn out. And then it turns into a cult film. And then you're sick of hearing it after 20 years because you haven't done a film that's any good, that's actually matched The Goonies. You're walking down the street, and 20 years later, they're going, 'Goonies, dude!' And you go, 'Thanks!' And they go, 'Are you still acting?'"

