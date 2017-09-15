Here’s comes the bride. Joy-Anna Duggar sat down with then-fiance Austin Forsyth to pick out their wedding cake in a new clip from next week’s September 18 episode of TLC’s Counting On.

The reality star, 19, and her now-husband, 23, seemed to have a little trouble figuring out exactly what kind of cake they wanted for the nuptials, which took place in Rogers, Arkansas, on May 26, just two months after getting engaged.

Duggar talked with the baker and expressed her desire for a three or four-tiered cake that was off-white and “really simple.”

“I’m open to a lot of ideas. I don’t know if I’m going to go more simple or more fancy. I’m going to just wait and see,” she told the cameras.

Meanwhile, Forsyth was surprised to find out how many little details go into every decision for the big day. “Being engaged and planning our wedding, there are a lot of decisions that have to be made that I never thought of,” he said, later adding, “It was a little more than I have ever thought about.”

The couple’s ceremony actually came several months before their previously scheduled wedding date of October 28. Following the big day, the duo enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Switzerland.

"Saying our vows and saying 'I do' and committing our lives to each other is so incredible," the bride gushed at the time. "I am so blessed to be married to him."



Forsyth added, ”I’m just looking forward to getting to share my life, its good time and its challenges, with my best friend.”

The pair are currently expecting their first child together. "We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!" Duggar told Us in a statement on August 30. "Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him. “

Counting On airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.

