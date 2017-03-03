Another Duggar wedding is on the way! Counting On's Joy-Anna Duggar and beau Austin Forsyth got engaged on Thursday, March 2, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.



"We just got engaged!" Duggar, 19, tells Us. "I’m so excited to be engaged to my best friend — Austin made it so romantic, it’s amazing."

Forsyth tells Us that he is looking forward to their big relationship milestones that lie ahead. "I'm just overwhelmed with emotion," he says. "I'm so excited to be engaged because that means the next step is marriage, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for us!"

Duggar and longtime family friend Forsyth, who have known each other for nearly 15 years, announced on November 15 that they had officially started courting. Forsyth chose a spot in a wooded area to ask Duggar to enter into the courtship. "It’s a place that I’ve come many times to just get away and spend time with the Lord,” he said at that time about the special location. "I just knew that this was the place that I wanted to ask her."



Counting On's Monday, February 27, episode featured Forsyth asking Joy-Anna's dad, Jim Bob Duggar, for permission to begin the relationship. "Over the years, I've been watching, and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character," Austin told Jim Bob. "She's such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She's a good delegator — and, of course, her beauty." After hearing this, the 19 Kids and Counting patriarch called Forsyth a "good guy" and said he'd be "honored" to have him start courting Joy-Anna.

The family continues to rack up wedding-planning experience. Just 10 days before Joy-Anna and Forsyth announced their courtship, her older sister Jinger tied the knot with former soccer player Jeremy Vuolo in an Arkansas ceremony on November 5.



Counting On aired its season 2 finale on TLC on February 27.

