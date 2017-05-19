She's a twins expert! Julia Roberts revealed during The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she gave parenting advice to her longtime friend and dad-to-be George Clooney. Watch the video above!

Roberts, 49, didn't reveal what the tips were, but she did pay Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, a compliment.

"It's going to be so fun. They are a great couple and I don't think they need advice from me or anybody else," the Wonder actress said on Friday, May 19. "Also, nobody's with you at 3 a.m. in the morning when you're going, 'What are we doing? Where did they come from and when are they going?' You get through it and you figure it out — everybody does. It's trial and error and a whole lot of tears and it's amazing."

Roberts and her husband, Daniel Moder, are parents of 12-year-old twins Hazel and Finn and son Henry, 9. "I have three incredible kids," she gushed.

Unlike Roberts, Clooney, 56, is gearing up for diaper duty. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2014, are expecting a boy and a girl.

"[They are] getting a little anxious about the babies’ arrival," an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But he’s nervous in an excited, good way!”



