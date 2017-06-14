Is a new romance on the horizon? Nashville star Kaitlin Doubleday stopped by Us Weekly Video on Wednesday, June 14, to dish on the hit show, which now airs on CMT after being canceld by ABC, in the video above!

When asked if she sees a potential for a relationship to blossom between Deacon (Charles Esten) and her character, Jessie, considering Rayna (Connie Britton) has tragically died, Doubleday, 32, admitted to Us she’s pondered the possibility.

“I think that it that could blossom,” Doubleday said, adding that both characters are in need of support. “I was even thinking about this, like, if they even do end up together somehow, how sad is it for Jessie that she’s going to fall in love with a guy who’s literally been obsessed with the same woman — who just tragically died — for 35 years. Like, that would be so depressing!”

Speaking of a downer, the show shocked fans with Rayna’s death for the season 5 finale after Britton left the hit show.

“I was shocked. I was bawling,” Doubleday admitted of the shocking moment. “They just had that thing like Brenda and Dylan on [Beverly Hills, 90210]. You just wanted [Deacon and Rayna] to be together.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Nashville from the actress, including who steals the most clothes from the set!

Nashville airs on CMT at 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

