She's ready for more! Kandi Burruss confirmed to Us Weekly that she's returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10, in addition to starring in Bravo's upcoming Xscape docuseries.



"Yes, actually I am doing Housewives now and Xscape is having a reality show as well," the reality star, 41, told Us at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25. "I'm doing both at the same time. Right now we're taping both shows. Xscape will be on Bravo this fall along with Housewives. I hope everybody supports the show just as much as they support Housewives."

In fact, Burruss has a feeling this season of RHOA may end up being even wilder than the last. "It was a lot of drama last season, so I kind of prepared myself now that I'm coming into this season, season 10, it's gonna be even crazier," she said. "It's a lot of different things going on, not just with me, but some of our past castmates are coming back, and we're gonna see how that goes. We just started taping this past week. I haven't even seen everybody yet."



The Bravo star reunited with her Xscape bandmates — LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tameka "Tiny" Harris — at the BET Awards on Sunday night. The girl group took the stage for the first time in 18 years to perform a medley of their hit singles, including "Understanding," "Who Can I Run To" and "Just Kickin' It."

Xscape's four-part Bravo series, titled Xscape: Still Kickin' It, is set to feature behind-the-scenes footage of the women as they prepare for their comeback performance at the 2017 Essence Festival. The docuseries premieres this fall.

