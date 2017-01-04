Drama! Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks claimed on the Sunday, January 1, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, had a threesome with another woman.

While gossiping with Sherée Whitfield, “Flatline” singer Williams, 35, and attorney Parks, 43, alleged that their mutual friend Shamea Morton was getting busy with the married couple. “They are really close — she’s close to both of them,” Williams said. Parks added, "Close to her and Todd — she doin’ both."



Later, Whitfield chimed in to the cameras, "That sounds like she just sorta outed [Burruss] for being a lesbian. So now you’re rolling in the dirt with Phaedra and Kandi too? They are just airing out each other’s laundry. These bitches are just messy.”

Burruss, 40, gave her side of the story in a Bravo blog on January 2, and clarified that the threesome accusation is false. "I was cracking up!” she wrote. "First of all, what Phaedra said was some bulls--t, but what she did was just an example of what I was talking about. She's been doing shady things and saying shady things behind my back for years now. That is why I really don't mess with her like that.”



The “No Scrubs” songwriter then semiapologized for claiming earlier in the episode that Parks was dating another man before she split from Apollo Nida. "Although I shouldn't have said some of the things Phaedra and I had talked about in private to anyone (I especially shouldn't have said it on camera for the world to hear), but at least what I said was true,” she said.



Burruss went on to lash out at Williams for going along with the threesome story. "Phaedra is whispering made-up stories, telling them this untrue Shamea story, and her rationale is 'we are close.' Girl, you're reaching! If that's the case, Phaedra and I used to be close,” she said. "And right after that Porsha's telling me I'm wrong for saying something about my ex friend, but she just co-signed a story Phaedra made up about Shamea, who is her current best friend. SMH."

Morton also denied that she’s had a threesome with the duo in an Instagram post on January 1. “When someone you consider a best friend will cosign a lie about you … it gives you a new definition of friendship! #hurt #girlcode,” she wrote.

