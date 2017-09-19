Back to the beginning. The Kardashian clan epically recreated the first Keeping Up With the Kardashians opening credits for their 10th anniversary season.

“No matter how far they go, they never go alone,” flashes across the screen in crisp white letters as the reality family matriarch, Kris Jenner, takes a helicopter ride over Los Angeles. “Keep it Kardashian.”

The camera then pans over Kourtney, who is lounging poolside in a sexy pink bikini and metallic silver frames.

Next, Khloe flaunts her fit physique while working on her fitness in the gym.

Flash forward to Kendall, whose prepping for a runway fashion show.

Elsewhere, Kylie zooms off in an orange Lamborghini after receiving a speeding ticket.



The E! personalities finally reunite on a building grass top, a nod to their first season’s intro. “OK guys, here we go,” Kris says while placing her daughters. “Where’s Kim?”

In the legendary 2007 opener, the Selfish author, 36, is fashionably late to the family photo shoot. So where is the social media mogul? Having a pre-shoot glam session of course!

Fans then see the KKW beauty founder being personally styled in a rhinestoned bodysuit.

“Mom, she’s always late,” Khloe explains, just as she did in the original intro. “No, I’m here!” Kim announces as she prances to her family and poses front and center. Kylie then lets go of the backdrop, and low and behold, the clan is standing right in front of their former Hidden Hills pad where the show began. The OG jingle plays in the background as Kris declares, “And we’re done! Bye everybody.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashian season 14 premieres on E! on Sunday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

