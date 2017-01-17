Katie Couric on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She approves! Katie Couric is all for Megyn Kelly joining her former employer NBC. The veteran journalist, 60, opened up about the TV shakeup after her TCAs panel for her upcoming Nat Geo documentary Gender Revolution.

"I think it's an exciting move for her," Couric, who recently returned as a guest host on Today, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, January 13. "I think NBC is a great place. I have a lot of good friends who are at NBC. I think the world of [NBC chairman] Andy Lack and a lot of other people in leadership positions at the network, so I think it will be exciting for her. I'm happy for her."

Couric — who left Today in 2006 before stints at CBS, ABC and Yahoo! News — said that Kelly, 46, hasn't asked for her advice, but thinks that the move is a positive one. "We need more strong women on television," Couric said. "And in every area of life."

Kathie Lee Gifford, who cohosts the fourth hour of the Today show, is just as elated about Kelly's move. "I'm happy to say we’re delighted," the 63-year-old told Us at the Hallmark party at the TCAs on Saturday, January 14. "She’s an old friend of mine … We're looking forward to it. I think she’s gonna be a real asset to the network."

Earlier this month, Fox announced that Kelly would be leaving the network after 12 years. She will next host a daytime news program at NBC, anchor a Sunday-night news show and take part in breaking news coverage. (Last year, Kelly often feuded with President-elect Donald Trump while on Fox.)

Kelly opened up about her next chapter on The Kelly File on January 3, explaining that she wanted more of a "human connection."



"The truth is, I need more of that in my life, in particular when it comes to my children, who are 7, 5, and 3. So I'll be leaving Fox News at the week's end and starting a new adventure, joining the journalists at NBC News, who I deeply admire," she tearfully said. "I am very grateful to NBC for this opportunity, and I am deeply thankful to Fox News for the wonderful 12 years I have had here. I have grown up here, and been given every chance a young reporter could ever ask for."

21st Century Fox executive chairman, Rupert Murdoch, released his own statement that same week. "We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best," he said at the time.



