Kendall Jenner struggles to understand Caitlyn Jenner’s perspective on Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Sunday, June 4, episode, as seen in Us Weekly’s first look sneak peek.



In the clip, Kendall, 21, discusses Caitlyn’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, with Kris Jenner. “I heard about all of the stuff she was saying in it and just how a lot of it is so not true,” Kendall says of the autobiography, in which Caitlyn claims Kris knew about her gender identity long before she transitioned in 2015. “I don’t think it’s purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason.”

Kris, who has called the contents of the book “all made up,” nods in agreement before expressing her disappointment. “It could have been handled in the most amazing, loving way,” says the 61-year-old momager, who filed for divorce from Caitlyn in 2016 after 25 years of marriage. “Talk about your journey and keep it to that. That, I would have had great respect for.”

Kris then goes on to note that the words written in the book will forever affect their family. “Everything was like I am such a bad person," she tells Kendall. “Your children are going to read this book about their grandparent and have a story that’s fabricated.”

Though Kendall doesn’t think Caitlyn’s intentions were malicious, she still takes issue with the way the former Olympian, 67, has spoken about the famous family. “She goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the children that you raised,” she says. “If you have a problem with them, you raised them. It makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It’s insane, mom.”

Watch the intense moment in the clip above.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!