Taking her talents to the stage! Kendra Wilkinson is offered a lead role in an Off-Broadway production of Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man in the Friday, July 7, episode of Kendra on Top.

“There is interest in me being a lead actress in a play,” the reality star, 32, tells her husband, Hank Baskett, in the sneak peek. “I will be performing six nights a week in Vegas for four months.”

While lunching with her mother, Patti Wilkinson, Kendra adds, “If I were to say yes, there’s no way [the kids] could come.” Despite Patti’s on-going feud with Kendra, she says that she would be “more than willing” to help Baskett, 34, watch over the couple’s two children, Hank V, 7, and Alijah, 3, if Kendra accepted the job.

The clip also features Patti discussing her tell-all memoir. “They want you to spill beans on other stuff. They want something juicy. But the cons heavily outweigh the pros,” Kendra’s brother, Colin, warns their mom in the preview.

The teaser continues as Patti considers the benefits of penning her book. “I keep thinking, you know, do you know how much money I could make?” she asks to her friends over dinner.

Kendra recently opened to Us Weekly up about her mother’s intentions, stating that reconciliation does not seem likely at the moment. “I’m taking it one step at a time because I have a family to protect,” the Sliding Into Home author told Us last month. “I’d love my mother to be in my world, but there are still trust issues. Right now, she needs to prove that she’s not some con artist.”

Kendra on Top airs on WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

