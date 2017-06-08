It wasn’t meant to be. Khloe Kardashian reflects on her relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom in the Sunday, June 11, season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the reality star, 32, visits a fertility clinic with sister Kim Kardashian to see if she can be a surrogate for her older sister, who wants to have a third child with husband Kanye West. When the doctor asks if the Good American cofounder has ever tried to get pregnant, Khloe admits, “I fake tried. I was married but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest, so I just kept pretending I was doing it.”

In the emotional clip, The Revenge Body host openly discusses the nature of her marriage with 37-year-old Odom — whom she married in 2009 after one month of dating — and why she felt certain that having children was not in their best interest. Khloe, who finalized her divorce from the former Lakers star in 2016, explains, “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop cause there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”

Mulling over her union with Odom, Khloe expresses that it wasn’t the “right situation to bring a child into.” She also alluded to Odom’s cheating and near-fatal drug overdose in 2015, recalling that she often covered up for her ex-husband, even when it made her seem like she was causing the problems in their marriage. However, Khloe then states, “I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders, because he had a lot of other deeper s--t to deal with.”

Watch Khloe’s emotional confession in the exclusive teaser above.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale airs on E! Sunday, June 11, at 9 P.M. E.T.

