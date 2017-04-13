Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven't spoken about his November hospitalization in public, but a new clip from the Sunday, April 16, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians offers a glimpse at what they went through.

In the short preview, the Kimoji creator gets a phone call from one of the rapper's friends. She starts crying almost immediately, asking, "What's wrong? Don't scare me, please. What's going on?"

Her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kourtney Kardashian — who were in New York with her at the time — look on, concerned, as Kim, 36, breaks down sobbing.

"I get a call from one of Kanye's friends and my heart drops," Kim says in a confessional. "They're not telling me anything, and I am so scared and I don't know what to do."

Eventually, she hangs up and updates Kourtney, 37, and Jenner, 61, on the situation back in L.A. "He's like crying on the phone to me, and he wouldn't say what's wrong," she says of West's friend. "And I'm like, 'Tell me what's wrong.' I just, like, don't know what to do."

As previously reported, West was hospitalized for extreme exhaustion on November 21, not long after he canceled his remaining Saint Pablo tour dates. He sought treatment at UCLA Medical Center for more than a week, during which time Kim stayed by his side.

The reality star had been scheduled to make her first post-robbery public appearance at the Angel Ball in New York, but she flew home to take care of her husband. "Kim has been very concerned and supportive," a source told Us at the time. "Seeing Kanye like this is scary for her."

