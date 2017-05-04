Kim Kardashian: ‘I Can’t Trust Anyone’ After Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian has her guard up after her Paris robbery. In a preview for the Sunday, May 7, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star is in shock after she finds out 17 people were arrested in connection to the October heist that left her tied up, gagged and robbed of an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry.

"I honestly never thought that they would catch the robbers,” the Kimoji creator, 36, tells the cameras. "I just thought so much time has gone on, and I didn’t really realize how diligent the French police were being and all the hard work they were really putting into it. To find out that there were so many people involved, hearing detail after detail, really just opened up a whole different perspective for me of feeling safe."

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Kim then sits down with her sister Kourtney Kardashian to discuss the new development in the case. "They got the fingerprints of two guys inside, and then I think they tapped their phones and went from there,” Kim says of how the Paris police gathered suspects. Kourtney, 38, asks if the thieves were wearing gloves, and Kim explains, “They were wearing gloves, but he left the duct tape and that already had fingerprints from when they were at home putting it in the bag."



When Kourtney asks her younger sister if she feels “relieved” that the robbers were caught, Kim says, “It definitely opened up my eyes to a whole different world that I can’t erase. I can’t go backwards. Life is always going to be different. Now I just have to be super aware of everything that I do and who I share it with, you know?”

The Selfish author goes on to say that she has to travel to New York City after the family’s Costa Rica vacation to meet with a French judge and testify in the case.

Kim also opens up to the cameras about the theory that it was an inside job, since her chauffeur, Michael Madar, and his brother, Gary Madar, were arrested. (Michael was later released without charges.) "Knowing that it’s a possibility that people close to me were involved makes me feel I can’t trust anyone, and that really sucks. This just opened up my eyes that this happens and there’s really bad people in this world,” she says." I can still live my life, but just on edge.”



Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

