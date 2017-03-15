Kim Kardashian thinks that the people who robbed her in Paris kept track of her movements during her trip overseas. The Selfish author explains her theory on the next episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs on Sunday, March 19.

"What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” Kardashian, 36, says in a confessional.

As previously reported, Kardashian was gagged and robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2016. She was at her Hôtel de Pourtalès apartment alone when a group of masked men put her in the bathtub as they stole more than $10 million in jewelry. Her rep told Us Weekly afterward that the reality star was physically unharmed, but shaken by the incident.

Kardashian’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, were out with their bodyguard Pascal Duvier at the time.

“I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out,” Kim adds on KUWTK. “So I think they knew Pascal was out with Kourtney and I was by myself.”

The mother of two returned to NYC following the break-in and broke down in tears while recalling the experience to Kourtney, 37, and Khloé.

“They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it,” Kim tells them in the sneak peek. “They were definitely watching.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!