Still not feeling safe. Kim Kardashian expresses her concern about needing “24/7” security following her terrifying Paris robbery in a new preview for season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.



“We have to have a security guard outside of all of our homes, 24/7,” the reality TV queen, 36, tells sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.



Last October, Kim was robbed at gunpoint, gagged and bound in the bathroom of her Hotel de Pourtales apartment while several assailants stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry, including her $4 million Lorraine Schwartz ring from husband Kanye West. Last month, Paris police charged 10 out of the 17 arrested in connection with the crime.

Aside from Kim’s heist drama, the latest KUWTK trailer teases ongoing drama between Kourtney, 37, and her ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.



“I would never be over her,” the self-proclaimed Lord Disick says in the sneak peek. “She’s the love of my life.”

“Did you and Kourt, like, kiss?" Khloé asks him. “You told me you kissed!”



To see how Disick reacts to KoKo’s question, watch the video above! Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! for season 13 on Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET.



