No more pity party! Kourtney Kardashian is fed up with the behavior of ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and isn’t afraid to show it.

In a new clip for the Sunday, October 8, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star expresses her angst toward Disick and his recent behavior: “I have to handle it while he’s out photographed with a different hooker every day,” she tells mom Kris Jenner, who appears to be under the impression that Disick is still vying for the oldest Kardashian’s heart.



The matriarch tells her daughter that Disick is likely reacting to her birthday vacation in Mexico. “I think that he was jealous because you were having fun spending time with other people,” says Jenner, which clearly strikes a chord with the 38-year-old. “He needs to get a f—king life and leave me alone,” she responds.

“Wouldn’t you be sad if he truly left you alone?” Jenner asks. “You always want what you can’t have. And when somebody’s right there giving you their heart on a platter.” Kardashian, visibly annoyed with the statement, snaps back, “He’s not though. He sits there and grovels and feels bad for himself. So, if that was his truth, why can’t he get it together?”

The mom of three shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, with Disick, and has been dating model Younes Bendjima since December 2016. Meanwhile, the self-described Lord, 34, recently made his relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie Instagram official by posting a sweet photo of him kissing her neck.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.