Kylie Lent Rob and Chyna "One of" Her Old Houses

The episode kicked off with Kylie Jenner weighing in on her half-brother Rob’s latest relationship drama. She said, “About a week ago, Rob asked me if him and Chyna could move into one of my old homes. … And apparently, Chyna threw something at my television that I left there.” The 19-year-old lip kit mogul then called the relationship “unhealthy,” saying, “I kind of wish they could both stop this roller coaster ride.”

Rob Opens Up About Huge Fight With Chyna — Eight Police Officers Were on the Scene

The show then flashed back to Rob’s infamous December 2016 Snapchat post, where he claimed that Chyna had left him and “took everything.” Rob commented during the episode on their big fight, saying, “The police just came. Like, eight of them.” As for why he went so public with their fight, he explained, “I wanted people to know that I’m hurt, that this is f--ked up.” Sister Kim Kardashian weighed in, slamming Chyna’s reasons for dating Rob. Kim said, “Seeing the motives is, like, what’s hurtful.” Kim then told the camera in a testimonial, “They’re just not meant to be with each other.” Wow.

Kim Subtly Shades Ex Kris by Leaving Him Out of Her "Ex Box"

In a brief moment of levity, Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian helped Khloé Kardashian celebrate her official name-change back to Kardashian from Odom, following her divorce from Lamar Odom. While on the topic of exes, Kim encouraged Khloé to keep an “ex box” — a.k.a. a box of letters and photos from an ex. Of her own “ex box,” Kim revealed that ex husband Kris Humphries isn't a part of it, saying, “I’m sure I have Kris Humphries photos and stuff somewhere.” Somewhere!

Kylie Calls Rob Out on His Suspicious Snapchat Behavior

In a quick and swift turn of events, Rob and Chyna were seen back together again and posing on the red carpet. Rob called the prior altercation a “misunderstanding that isn’t that serious. … Chyna does make me really happy.” In a conversation with her sisters, Khloe chastised her sock-mogul brother: “Rob, she texted all your sisters that she’s disgusted by you, and she’s ready to leave you.” Kylie then chimed in with, “He’s so delusional. … They’ll be in a fight … and he’ll post wife emojis on her page.”

Kendall Slams the Family Business

The whole family then went out to dinner sans Rob to have a state of the union about the possibility of him and Chyna having a second season of their reality show together — a very meta moment indeed! In a testimonial, Khloé told the camera, “We all don’t think that it’s a good idea that they film this show.” Kendall Jenner then weighed in, slamming the family business that has brought the Kardashian clan so much fortune. “The fact that everyone’s lives revolve around a show and to make someone happy with a show is the most sad depressing thing,” Kendall opined.

Kourtney defended their line of work, saying, “But it’s a job.” When Kendall said Rob should “get your head together, get your s--t together,” Kourtney responded, “Sometimes a show helps you do that!”

Caitlyn Used to Steal Kris’ Makeup — and Wants Her Gun Back

Kris met with Caitlyn to discuss the former Olympian’s upcoming memoir. Kris said in a testimonial, “My emotions are definitely a roller coaster when it comes to Cait. … For the sake of my kids, I’m really trying to be a good friend.” The seemingly amicable exes started their girls' night by discussing Caitlyn’s former habit of stealing Kris’ makeup.

Kris teased, “I would look for my makeup, and I would say, 'My kids stole my makeup.'" Cait added, “I would let them take the blame.” Caitlyn then dropped off a copy of her book, and asked for her gun back. “I live all by myself, and I don’t have any security," the I Am Cait alum explained. "It’s registered in my old name. I’ve gotta get that changed.”

Kris Lambastes Caitlyn’s Book and Calls Her a Liar

The mood changed drastically a little later after Kris got a chance to read the book. In a rage-filled scene, Kris stressed to Kim, “I read it, and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time. … Everything she says is all made up.”

Kris Is Furious at Caitlyn's Claims That She Knew About Caitlyn's Gender Identity While Married

Kris then implied that the book accuses her of knowing Caitlyn’s true gender identity all along. “And then all through the book, it was, ‘Kris knew,' 'Kris knew before I ever made love to her,'" the momager vented. A frustrated Kim lamented to the camera, “Caitlyn has every right. … But why bring my mom into it one more time?” Kris ended the conversation saying, “I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who does not give a s--t. So I’m done. … I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody my whole life.”

The episode ended with Rob insisting he still wants to do a second season of his E! series Rob and Chyna. In an email, he wrote, “Most of my confidence comes from me having this show every day. I want a second season. … I want to use this show to make myself stronger.” As an alternative to being a reality star, Kim suggested, “What about just working on yourself?”

