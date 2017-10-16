Keeping up with the insecurities! While the rest of the family went about their lives, Kim Kardashian struggled with continued backlash over cellulite-revealing paparazzi pictures on the Sunday, October 15, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner Wants a Dress So Tight It Suffocates Her

Before Kim reached the apex of her body anxiety, the episode kicked off with her getting ready for the Met Gala with Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Kylie insisted that her custom gown be incredibly tight around the waist, saying, “I need to kind of suffocate. Like, I need to not be able to breathe like the whole time.” Kylie then appeared to complain about her red carpet time slot for the event, saying she was “so f--king early.”

Kim, who admitted she was so nervous about her red carpet appearance that she was “about to throw up,” revealed what exactly goes through her head as she’s posing for photos. Kim recalled, “I’ll say to myself, ‘Suck my stomach in, arms to the side, chin down.’”

Kim’s Paris Robbery Trauma Has Led to Body Insecurity

Kim’s best friend and frequent KUWTK guest star Jonathan Cheban confronted momager Kris Jenner about Kim’s crippling body issues saying bluntly, “She’s got a real insecurity problem lately.” Kim then chimed in, saying, “That Mexico trip really f--ked me up.” Kim, who was photographed in a bikini at an unflattering, cellulite-revealing angle, has previously admitted that the incident gave her “body dysmorphia.”



Kourtney Kardashian shed some light on her sister’s emotional state saying, “I think it’s just making her think about Paris again.” Kourtney continued to explain that Kim was publicly ridiculed after the robbery in her hotel suite. Khloé Kardashian added, “She was just mocked about this traumatic thing that happened to her.” It was clear that all the unflattering press was bringing Kim’s past demons to the surface.

Kourtney Reveals Dating Life

We also got a chance to follow Kourtney as she embarked upon a new relationship. The lucky guy’s name was never revealed, but she may have been filmed sneaking away to see her current beau, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima. Khloé commented on her sister’s budding romance saying, “It’s so cute to see her this giddy.” Later, after Kourtney returned home after a romantic night out, Khloé teased her, saying, “Walk of shame, right there.”

Reign Disick Thinks Jonathan Cheban’s Name Is ‘Commercial’

While it was only a passing moment in the episode, we can’t forget to recap a dialogue exchange that had us scratching our heads. While spending time with Kourtney’s youngest son, Reign Disick, Jonathan asked the 2-year-old, “Remember my name?” Reign responded, confidently saying “Commercial.” Kids say the darndest things!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

