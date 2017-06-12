Kylie Jenner: 'I Hope the Person I'm Dating Is Obsessed With Me'

Kylie Jenner wants fans to know the real her. In a new promo for her upcoming reality show, Life of Kylie, the teen mogul admits her insecurities when it comes to dating.

“I hope the person I’m dating is obsessed with me,” Jenner can be heard saying in the teaser. “I don’t want to look back and regret not being a teenager. I’m just really living my life.”

The Lip Kit creator most recently split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April and is now dating rapper Travis Scott.

As previously reported, the “Go Off” artist, 25, and Jenner, 19, were first spotted getting cozy at Coachella in April. Since then, they’ve jetted around the country together on Scott’s Birds Eye View tour and were most recently spotted grabbing lunch in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal,” an insider previously told Us of the budding romance.

Jenner’s new show will focus on the teen’s life and who she really is.

“For so long I’ve been putting on this different persona to the world,” she adds in the promo. “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. There’s two sides of me — there’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there’s who I really am. That’s who I want you guys to get to know.”

Life of Kylie premieres on E! on August 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

