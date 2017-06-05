Lace Morris and Grant Kemp’s relationship may have just been a flight of fantasy. Morris, 25, opens up on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast about her short-lived romance with Kemp, 28, following their split in November 2016, just two months after their engagement aired on the season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

In the exclusive clip above, Ashley Iaconetti, who co-hosts the podcast with Bachelor alum Ben Higgins, asks Morris about her relationship with Kemp. “I wanna know whether that was really love right there,” she says. “Or was it lust?” The real estate agent quickly responds: “It was definitely lust,” before explaining that she has found true love with current beau, Russell, who she met on the dating app Bumble.



Adam Larkey/Freeform via Getty Images

Morris previously opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about why her whirlwind romance with the firefighter didn’t last. "Grant and I just both realized some differences, and we had enough respect to end it when we did instead of pulling it along longer than we needed to,” she told Us in January. “It just wasn’t working." The Bachelor Nation standout added that she was, "a little shocked" at how quickly her ex moved on post-split, but noted that she took a slightly different approach to their breakup: "I took my time for myself, and I am healthy."



Listen to Morris’ honest revelation in the clip above.

The full episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast airs on the iHeartRadio app on Monday, June 5, at 11 p.m. ET.

