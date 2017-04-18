FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

We may have a new favorite onscreen couple! Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were spotted making out while filming their upcoming film A Star Is Born on Monday, April 17.

As seen in photos of the two on set, the new dad, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Irina Shayk last month, passionately smooched “The Cure” singer, who was decked out in leather at a gas station in Los Angeles.

The film marks the Coachella headliner’s big-screen acting debut. In the movie, a remake of the 1976 Barbra Streisand classic, the American Horror Story actress plays a small-town girl hoping to make it big. Cooper, who is making his directorial debut with the film, plays an alcoholic has-been rock star who helps to advance Gaga’s character’s career.



On Monday, Gaga shared a first look at her character, posting a shot from the film on Instagram. “I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of A Star is Born is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true," she captioned the photo. "Can't wait for you to meet Ally."



