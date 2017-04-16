Surprise! Lady Gaga shocked fans when she announced the release of her new single, "The Cure," at the end of her 90-minute performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 15.

Midway through her 18-song set, the six-time Grammy winner, 31, played the new track for the first time, sending her Little Monsters into a frenzy on social media. "I've been so excited for this next part of the show because I've been trying to keep it a secret for so long," she told the packed crowd. "I've been in the studio and I'd like to debut a brand new song, 'The Cure.'"

Later in the evening, as fans began to head for the exit, Gaga had one final surprise. "My new single is out tonight on iTunes. It's called 'The Cure,'" she announced. "I love you!"

The Cure A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

"The Cure" is a bit of a departure from Mother Monster's previous releases. The song blends R&B and dancehall in the verses before the pop-friendly chorus kicks in. "If I can't find the cure / I'll, I'll fix you with my love," she belts. "And if you say you're OK / I'm gonna heal you anyway / Promise I'll always be there / Promise I'll be the cure."



Like her Super Bowl halftime show in February, Gaga's Coachella gig spanned her career and included hits such as "Just Dance," "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance." Gaga replaced Beyoncé as this year's headliner after Beyoncé announced she's pregnant with twins.

Listen to "The Cure" below!

