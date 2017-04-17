Lady Gaga is giving Us a million reasons to get excited! The superstar, 31, took to Instagram on Monday, April 17, to share the first photo from the set of A Star Is Born, her upcoming film costarring pal Bradley Cooper, who also serves as director and producer.

Mother Monster, who plays an aspiring singer/actress named Ally, posted a photo of herself — sporting brunette hair and dressed in a pair of pin-striped pants paired with a white T-shirt — singing into a microphone. Cooper, 42, who plays an aging rocker ready to help Ally’s career kick off, stands in the background strumming a guitar.

“I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of ‘A Star is Born’ is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true,” Gaga captioned the snap. “Can't wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5....⏰”

The pop diva’s post comes just two days after she headlined night two at Coachella on Saturday, April 15, in Indio, California, where she debuted her new single “The Cure.” On Sunday, attendees were notified via the Coachella app that Gaga and Cooper would be filming scenes for A Star Is Born on the festival grounds, according to the Los Angeles Times. The scenes, which will portray a country-western concert, will be shot on Tuesday, April 18, and Wednesday, April 19.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

“All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!” the announcement read, asking fans to dress in western-themed attire.

A Star Is Born is based on the original film released in 1937, starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, that told the story of a fading Hollywood actor trying to help a young actress find fame. It was remade in 1954 with Judy Garland in what many believe was the best performance of Garland’s long career; and in 1976 with Barbra Streisand in what would be Gaga’s role, as a rock singer opposite Kris Kristofferson.

The latest version of A Star Is Born was penned by Eric Roth (Forrest Gump). The romantic musical is set to hit theaters on September 28, 2018.

Gaga previously starred in FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel, in which she played Elizabeth Johnson, aka “The Countess.” For her role in the TV series, she took home the award for Best Actress in a Mini-series or Motion Picture for Television at the 2016 Golden Globes.

