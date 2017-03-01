Because Beyonce is k-kinda busy! Lady Gaga is replacing Queen Bey at Coachella in April. The "Million Reasons" singer, 30, who rocked the Super Bowl halftime show just last month, confirmed the news via Twitter on Tuesday, February 28.

The American Horror Story actress shared an updated lineup poster and tweeted, "Let's party in the desert!" Lady Gaga and Beyonce, 35, previously collaborated together on the 2009 hit "Telephone."

Last week, Coachella organizers announced that Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, was stepping down from the big event. "Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the music festival posted on its official Facebook page on February 23.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The "Hold Up" singer most recently performed at the Grammy Awards on February 12, just a little over a week after she announced that she and husband Jay Z were expanding their family. (The couple already share daughter Blue Ivy, 5.)

Bey might be out, but she plans to return in the near future. "Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival," the February 23 statement continued. "Thank you for your understanding."

Gaga is set to take the stage on consecutive Saturday nights (April 15 and 22) at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Four months later, the star will kick off her Joanne world tour at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 1.



