Lady Gaga's upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, opens with a stunning shot of her suspended in the air for the entrance of her Super Bowl LI halftime show. From there, the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 8, trails the pop star in the emotional year leading up to the release of her most recent album, Joanne.

From the first scene of the documentary, it's clear that Gaga's engagement to actor Taylor Kinney is unraveling. "Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks," she admits while cooking in her kitchen. Later on, after their July 2016 split, she breaks down in tears. "My love life has just imploded," she says. Still, the former couple appear to be cordial. On the day of her Super Bowl gig, she is shown receiving a bouquet of flowers from her ex-fiancé.

Five Foot Two also shows the 31-year-old singer's battle with chronic pain. She explains that she still suffers muscle spasms from the hip injury that forced her to cancel her 2013 tour, the Born This Way Ball. Sometimes the pain is so brutal that Gaga cries, though she makes sure to express her appreciation for her doctors and the team around her.

One of the most memorable scenes in the film comes when Gaga addresses her feud with fellow pop star Madonna. "She wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive," the "Poker Face" singer says, adding that she learned of the Queen of Pop's 2012 diss against her while watching TV. "Telling me you think I'm a piece of s--t through the media? It's like a guy passing me a note through his friend."

Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) then explains that Madonna, 59, was her idol "as an Italian who grew up in New York." She says the "Vogue" songstress has since apologized to her, but admits she's not sure if she can ever trust her again.

The documentary, which was directed by Chris Moukarbel, also gives an unfiltered look into the "Bad Romance" singer's life off the stage, including her goddaughter's baptism and a trip to Walmart to purchase her own CDs. The film ends with a dedication to Sonja Durham, Gaga's best friend who lost her battle with stage IV cancer in May.

Gaga: Five Foot Two premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 22.

