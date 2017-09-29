Leah Remini earned an Emmy for her investigative docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Now, she's considering tackling other religious organizations.

"I'm opening to doing a season 3 in a different way," the Kevin Can Wait actress, 47, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Friday, September 29. "We've been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through [social media] about other cults that are similar [to Scientology], so I'm looking into that."

One popular request for future episodes? Jehovah's Witnesses, though one unnamed person warned Remini that "these f--kers are super powerful."



"Are you ready for my response?" she told EW. "I don't give a s--t about powerful. The truth is what I care about."

Jehovah's Witnesses have amassed a membership of approximately 8.3 million people worldwide since the group was founded in the United States in the 19th century, according to a 2016 census posted on its official website. The Christian denomination believes that Jesus Christ is the son of God and not part of a holy trinity. Jehovah's Witnesses forbid military service, voting and blood transfusions, among other things, and do not observe birthdays or religious holidays.

Despite Remini's comments, the group is "far from being a dangerous cult," its website indicates. "Rather, we are Christians who do our best to follow the example set by Jesus Christ and to live by his teachings."



A rep for Jehovah's Witnesses had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath returns to A&E on Tuesday, October 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.