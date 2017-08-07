Keeping up with Kylie! Kylie Jenner got real with how her fame affects her and let fans see the real her on the series premiere of Life of Kylie on Sunday, August 6. She’s just like Us, well kind of. One moment, she’s eating McDonald’s fries and talking about shaving her toes, but in the next, she’s struggling to find a private jet and stresses about not driving her Lamborghini enough. Check out the five craziest things Kylie revealed during the show’s premiere on E!

Meet the Squad!

Kylie often Snapchats tons of pictures of a random group of people that seem to be with her 24/7. She formally introduced all of these familiar faces, including her best friend and model Jordyn Woods and her executive assistant Victoria Villarroel Gamero. She also revealed that she met her makeup artist Ariel Winter by DMing him on Instagram, and the true genius behind her signature wigs is her hair stylist Tokyo Stylez. Her gang does everything together, and they are the only people Kylie feels 100 percent comfortable around. “It’s hard to feel normal,” the reality TV star said.

Prom Mayhem

Kylie wanted to live out her dreams of doing normal things by taking a random boy to prom. Albert is a boy Jordyn found who was bullied at school and needed a date to the dance. Because Kylie was homeschooled, she never got to go to prom and always felt left out, so she felt for Albert.

“I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast,” Kylie said.

Albert was excited and visibly nervous to have probably the most popular date at the dance. When they arrived, Kylie’s attempt at a normal experience went down the tubes. Everyone was taking photos of her and screaming, so they had to enjoy the dance from a private balcony.

“Kim always said this is what she’s made for, you know, and I respect that, but it’s just hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are,” Kylie said. “It reminds me that I’m Kylie f--king Jenner.”

The entire school did chant Albert’s name, which Kylie said was “iconic.” It was definitely an unusual prom experience, but one Albert will remember forever.

Friends Forever!

Jordyn is ready for a relationship, but scared to date as she’s worried guys will only want her because she’s Kylie’s best friend. However, Kylie set up a blind date that she was sure would be perfect for Jordy.

“He is cuter than any guy I’ve ever dated,” Kylie said. Do you need some ice for that burn, Tyga?

But Kylie wasn’t going to let Jordyn go on this date alone, so she gave her BFF an earpiece so she could speak to her and hear everything that was happening. It all sounded like a good idea, but Kylie was constantly cracking jokes to her friend, especially when Jordyn told her date she had two best friends.

“Who the f--k is the second one?” Kylie said. “You have one f--king friend.”

She also made Jordyn leave the date early because she was bored.

“I feel like I’m in a full relationship with her,” Jordyn later admitted. “She’s a needy girlfriend.” You can say that again.

Losing Herself

Kylie decided to go to therapy to get an outside opinion about her feelings. She told the therapist she really only posts on social media to “stay relevant” and promote her makeup brand, but it often becomes too much for her.

“I really don’t know what it’s like to not have everyone know who I am,” Kylie said about being on camera since she was 9 years old. She also said that social media and online bullying made her really careful about what she posts.

“I think I lost a lot of parts of myself,” Kylie said, referring to her goofy side that only her friends and family get to see. We miss that Kylie, too!

Running Away

Jordyn could tell Kylie was feeling off after the session and decided to try to do another normal thing — go to the beach. Albeit, they went at midnight to avoid a crowd, but they still got to walk (or Heely, in Kylie’s case) on the beach in sweats. The laid-back vibe allowed Kylie to feel comfortable enough to really open up to her friend.

“I just feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think,” Kylie said. “I just want to run away. I just don’t know who I’m doing it for.”

Tell Us: Do you feel sorry for Kylie being so famous?

Life of Kylie airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

