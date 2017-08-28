Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment

Best friends forever? Kylie Jenner drove her BFF Jordyn Woods crazy while preparing for the Met Gala on the Sunday, August 27, episode of Life of Kylie. She also hinted at a secret relationship during the episode. Check out what you missed this week in Kylie’s world!



Met Gala Pressure

Kylie spent the episode getting ready for her first big Versace moment at the 2017 Met Gala. She was pressured not only to top her look last year, but to shine as Donatella Versace’s special guest. She wore a dress covered with more than 7,000 crystals and sported a short blonde wig, per Donatella’s request.

“What are we going to talk about?” Kylie said about sitting next to Donatella, Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry and other big-name celebrities. “It’s so much pressure.”

She also freaked out on the way to the event because she was attending alone without her family and worried she wouldn’t have any friends there.

“I can’t do this right now. I don’t know one person,” she said. “I’m going by myself and I’m just f--king scared.”

Secret Relationship

Kylie dragged Jordyn on a sporadic one-night rendezvous in Boston before the Met Gala. She claimed she wanted to go to a museum and see the Red Sox, but the producers weren’t buying it. They asked why she wouldn’t let them film the trip and asked if there were “boys” involved.

“I like to keep it sacred between me and one other person,” Kylie said.

However, Jordyn was not feeling it and thought Kylie was messing up their plans.

“It’s very distracting,” Jordyn said. “Our relationship’s not that serious right now because you’re seeing other people.” Kylie got called out!

Jordyn’s Sick of Kylie!

The trip to Boston was only the tip of the iceberg. Jordyn was still dealing with the recent loss of her dad to cancer and said she hadn’t really had time to cope and felt “lost” in her life. and said she hadn’t really had time to cope and felt “lost” in her life.

“I feel like it’s because I’m so consumed in someone else’s life,” Jordyn said, adding that she’s scared when she looks back on her life, she’ll regret her decisions.

“When did I ever have time to build myself?” she said. “What point does it get to where you start living for yourself?” Looks like Kylie needs to start treating her friends better.

