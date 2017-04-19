Wonder if she’s been practicing her smize! Tyra Banks will reprise her role as life-sized doll Eve in the sequel to Disney’s 2000 hit Life-Size, and network Freeform revealed some more details on Wednesday, April 19.

“One word: LIFESIZE. Oops...2 words,” the former supermodel tweeted on Wednesday, April 19. “LIFESIZE 2.”

In the 2000 original, Banks, 43, played a doll that came to life and became good pals with her owner, played by a then-pre-teen Lindsay Lohan. In a 2015 interview with Variety, the former America’s Next Top Model host addressed rumors that a sequel was in the works, jokingly telling the site, “There is no one else that can play Eve but me, thank you very much! I’m just joking with you, but yes, I am going to be Eve.”

According to a press release for Life-Size 2, which will be shown on Disney’s sister network Freeform, a few things have changed since fans last left Eve.

“In the sequel, everyone’s favorite doll Eve has grown up,” Freeform said in a press release Wednesday. “This time, she’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”

The holiday-themed flick is set for a December 2018 release. And though Lohan, 30, is not yet out of the running for the film’s costarring role, Banks hinted back in 2015 that the movie may move in a different direction.

“We have not talked about casting at all so I have no idea who is going to be the young person that will be the owner of Eve,” she said at the time. “We haven’t gotten to that.”

