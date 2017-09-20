They are making their grand return! James Cameron revealed that both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton will be returning to The Terminator franchise — and it’s a long time coming.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned carrier that she’s become return,” Cameron, 63, told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, September 19, of Hamilton’s iconic role as Sarah Connor. “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

Franchise alum Schwarzenegger is also set to star in the forthcoming sixth Terminator installment, which will serve as a sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Cameron, who has not been involved in the franchise since Judgement Day, also announced his plan to introduce several new younger characters to his futuristic world of robots and machines.

“We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece for the story,” the Titanic director continued. “We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”

The Oscar winner recently spoke out about the importance of Hamilton’s character. “Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit,” the Avatar director told The Guardian in August. “And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female.”

