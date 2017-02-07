Shutting down the rumor mill. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Tuesday, February 7, episode features Lisa Vanderpump expressing her dismay after Eden Sassoon spills about her recent conversations with Lisa Rinna.



The Bravo series' preview clip, exclusive to Us Weekly, shows Sassoon telling Vanderpump that Rinna has lately been questioning Kim Richards' sobriety. "After Rinna and Kim's argument, we were shopping, and Rinna said to me, 'I don't think she's sober,'" the cast newbie says. "[Kyle Richards'] guilt came up, and the fact that she enables [Kim]. And it got intense."



Vanderpump doesn't like what she's hearing, especially Sassoon mentioning that Rinna said Kim is near death. "How could she say that?" the restaurateur asks Sassoon, who herself has been outspoken about her sobriety and battles with addiction. "And so then you feel that suddenly because of your history, that's what's going on here, right?"

Vanderpump adds to the camera, "Oh, my God, Rinna has a big mouth."



Sassoon feels she is taking the fall for things Rinna has been saying, and Vanderpump empathizes. (During the season 6 finale, the Melrose Place alum, 53, claimed that the Sur boss, 56, encouraged her to accuse Yolanda Hadid of playing up the symptoms of her Lyme disease.)



"[She's like,] 'Buh-buh-buh-buh-buh, and I don't want to get my hands dirty,'" the Vanderpump Rules star tells Sassoon of Rinna in the clip. "Maybe it's actually a similar experience to the one I had." Vanderpump adds to the camera, "Rinna's spouting out all kinds of words of wisdom. I wouldn't be surprised if she turned around and said I told her to say that."



Watch the footage above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.



