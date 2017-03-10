She’s back! Celine Dion dropped her new song, “How Does a Moment Last Forever,” on Friday, March 10. Listen to the ballad — which was written and recorded for the soundtrack to Disney’s upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast remake — in the video above.

The pop superstar, 48, and Belle go way back. She and Peabo Bryson sang “Beauty and the Beast,” the title track for the 1991 animated film. Their duet was a huge success; it reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won the 1992 Oscar for Best Original Song.

Just as they did more than 25 years ago, Dion’s powerhouse vocals shine through on “How Does a Moment Last Forever,” which will play over Beauty and the Beast’s ending credits. With spirited riffs and flawless octave changes, the seven-time Grammy winner’s emotional tune — written by Alan Menken — does not disappoint.

"How does a moment last forever? / How can a story never die? / It is love we must hold onto / Never easy, but we try / Sometimes our happiness is captured / Somehow, our time and place stand still / Love lives on inside our hearts and always will," she sings. "Minutes turn to hours, days to years and gone / But when all else has been forgotten / Still our song lives on."

She continues, “How does a moment last forever? / How does our happiness endure? / Through the darkest of our troubles / Love is beauty, love is pure / Love pays no mind to desolation / It flows like a river through the soul.”

Leading lady Emma Watson, who plays the bookworm-turned-princess, also sings a portion of the song in the film.

At the Beauty and the Beast premiere on March 2 in Hollywood, Dion told Us Weekly how her late husband and former manager René Angélil — who died at age 73 in January 2016 after a battle with throat cancer — inspired her to lend her voice to "How Does a Moment Last Forever."

"It took me a moment to think, ‘Should I do that again? Why should I?’ I was a little scared because I did it, why would I do that again? I asked my husband, meditated, asking, ‘You have to help me to make my decision. Should I do it or should I not?’ He says, ‘You have nothing to lose, you have everything to gain,’ and to make a long story short, I’m here tonight because I’m in love with him, I’m still in love with the Beast," she told Us. "You never judge a book by its cover. The Beast is very intimidating; he’s a wonderful man. I wish I could dance with him again."

Ariana Grande and John Legend teamed up for the 2017 edition of “Beauty and the Beast,” which is also featured on the soundtrack (available now).

