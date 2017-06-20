Move over, youngsters! Little Big Shots: Forever Young, NBC's upcoming spinoff of Little Big Shots, showcases young-at-heart senior citizens as they show off their impressive talents for host Steve Harvey. Watch a sneak peek of the series premiere above!

"Little Big Shots: Forever Young is the direct opposite of Little Big Shots," Harvey, 60, says in the teaser. "It's a showcase of great, old talent that does this as good as young people — and oftentimes better."

The sneak peek teases performances by a 77-year-old illusionist and a 73-year-old opera singer, among other dazzling acts. "I think people should watch because it lets them know that life does not have to pass you by," performer Ernestine Shepherd, 80, tells viewers.

"You know, the thing with the kids is you try to pull stuff out of them," Harvey explains. "With the grownups, you're just trying to hang on sometimes 'cause, man, old people don't hold back nothing."

Like the original NBC talent show, Little Big Shots: Forever Young is executive produced by Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres.

"We are excited to spotlight and celebrate the wit and wisdom of our elders," Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's alternative and reality group, told Variety. "We can't wait to see Steve Harvey in action with these incredibly vigorous and energetic seniors as they give him a run for his money with their unique talents, dynamic personalities and irresistible charms."

Little Big Shots: Forever Young premieres on NBC on Wednesday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET.



