Concerns about the bundle of joy. Zach Roloff is worried that his baby might be born a dwarf in the first promo for Little People, Big World's upcoming spring premiere.



The TLC unscripted series preview clip shows Zach and twin brother Jeremy, both 26, discussing their impending fatherhoods. Zach and wife Tori are expecting a baby boy, while Jeremy and wife Audrey are having a girl.

"This is going to be crazy being dads together," Jeremy tells Zach. "Are you guys going to find out if you're having an LP [little person]?"

Zach responds, "What am I going to say? [Like,] 'Oh, yeah, I want a dwarf baby'? [Or] 'I can't wait for that kid to be bullied'?"

An emotional scene features a concerned Zach telling mom Amy, "We went to the doctor's yesterday — it's not for sure, but all the limbs are measuring below average." And Amy tells the camera, "Their latest ultrasound, it's very scary because you just don't know what the future holds."

Meanwhile, another snippet shows Amy dealing with the fact that ex-husband Matt is now dating Karen, who has been working as the manager for the family's farm. "Karen has been Matt's personal assistant," Amy says in a testimonial. "Now that they're dating, of course that's hurtful." (Amy and Matt's divorce was finalized in May 2016.)

Watch the clip above to get the latest on Amy's dating life. Little People, Big World returns to TLC Tuesday, May 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

