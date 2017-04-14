Lorde: There Is ‘Something Holy’ About Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’

Praise be! Lorde said in a new interview that listening to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” is a spiritual experience.

Speaking with the New York Times Magazine for a profile published on Wednesday, April 12, the 20-year-old “Green Light” singer (and bestie of Perry’s enemy Taylor Swift) said that the California Gurl’s 2010 pop masterpiece holds a very special place in her heart.

“There’s this sadness about it, where you feel young listening to it, but you feel impermanence at the same time,” Lorde told the publication. “When I put that song on, I’m as moved as I am by anything by David Bowie, by Fleetwood Mac, by Neil Young. It lets you feel something you didn’t know you needed to feel.”

She added: “There is something holy about it.”

During her chat with the Times, the New Zealand native also revealed why she respects the art of traditional pop music. “I have such reverence for the form," she said. "A lot of musicians think they can do pop, and the ones who don’t succeed are the ones who don't have the reverence — who think it’s just a dumb version of other music. You need to be awe-struck."

When it comes to her sophomore album, Melodrama (in stores June 16), Lorde is hoping that she is able to illustrate the “good and bad parts” of being alone. According to the Grammy winner her new LP — her first since 2013’s Pure Heroine — chronicles the events of a single house party.

“With a party, there’s that moment where a great song comes on and you’re ecstatic,” she told the Times, “and then there’s that moment later on where you’re alone in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, you don’t think you look good, and you start feeling horrible.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!