Wedded bliss! In a new Bravo blog post, Luann de Lesseps opened up about her wedding to Tom D'Agostino, which aired on the Wednesday, June 14, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

"You never know when or where you’ll find love. In this episode, Tom and I tied the knot in Palm Beach surrounded by our family and friends," de Lesseps, 52, wrote. "Our wedding was magical and being married to Tom is like finding home again. When he wakes up, he reaches for me. When he plays, we play together! Tom makes me feel loved and whole, and I’m so grateful we found each other."



The happy couple married on New Year's Eve 2016 in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of their closest friends and family members. "Our day went off without a hitch, and even though Dorinda [Medley] was a bit late to the pre-wedding glam session, it was no big deal," the Bravo star wrote.

Medley, who served as a bridesmaid and was the only Housewife invited to the ceremony, confessed in Wednesday's episode that she forgot to book a flight to the Sunshine State. She ultimately made it just in time to support the bride.

"Having our best friends surround us as we committed our lives to each other was an incredible experience. Getting married on New Year’s Eve, which is also Tom’s birthday, was the perfect decision," de Lesseps wrote. "Our party was divided into three parts: the traditional wedding dinner, then Tom’s birthday celebration, and ended with us ringing in the new year with a mariachi band and tequila toasts! The next day, we had a beautiful brunch with everyone before leaving on our honeymoon."

