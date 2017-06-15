Every girl dreams of her wedding day – make that wedding days. On the Wednesday, June 14, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann de Lesseps became Luann D’Agostino and she was ready to celebrate (and celebrate, and celebrate). As she headed down to Palm Beach for the nuptials, the other women – all of whom were uninvited except for Dorinda Medley – hung out back in the city.

Sonja Has a New Man

Sonja Morgan was busy hanging out with her latest romantic interest, a much younger French man named Frenchie. OK, his real name was Edgar, but no one called him that. To the camera, Sonja admitted that she hadn’t expected anything serious with the guy, but she’d discovered she liked having him around. (As backstory, Sonja had briefly thought about pairing him with Tinsley Mortimer, but decided at some point that he would just be for her instead.)

The episode began with Frenchie cooking breakfast for Tins and Sonja and shortly thereafter, Sonja revealed he had moved in. Also, he wanted to adopt kids with her. “This is a really great guy and I have feelings for him and I just want to see him all the time,” Sonja shrugged to the camera. Whatever works!

Carole Goes Nuts for the Vodka Ice Luge

Bethenny Frankel decided to throw another holiday party. This year, she spiced things up with a giant ice luge designed for vodka shots – Skinnygirl vodka shots, that is. Dorinda arrived first, followed by Carole Radziwill, Tinsley, and Sonja. Ramona Singer was not invited (not that that’s all that surprising).

Shortly after arriving, Carole began hitting the ice luge pretty hard and declared that she would drink a lot more if drinks were always served that way. To the camera, she offered some thoughts on Ramona’s current mental state, arguing that the novelty of being single had started to wear off and now she was feeling kind of lonely.

Meanwhile, Ramona went out for dinner with her 22-year-old daughter, Avery, and Avery’s girlfriends. After ordering a boatload of wine and sake, Ramona began to unload on them about her fight with Bethenny. Avery’s friends all agreed Ramona should cut ties on the one-way friendship and Ramona decided Avery’s friends were smarter than her contemporaries. Oh, she also told them that she ripped some lights off the wall at Dorinda’s house in a drunken, post-fight stupor.

Luann Gets Hitched

“I am a hopeless romantic,” Luann said to the camera. “For me, Tom was like home. He was like finding home again.” After reiterating how “lucky” she was to have him, she said that she knew in the first week of meeting him that they were going to get married. “I was getting really doubtful that I would ever find someone again,” Luann added.

Dorinda was the only Housewife invited, and she was a bridesmaid. She later confessed, however, that she forgot to book a flight to get there (oops!) and on the big day, she got drunk by herself on Bloody Marys before Lu called to remind her that she needed to go have her hair and makeup done. In the end, however, it all worked out and Luann was over the moon with how the party went. That didn’t mean she was done having parties, though.

Luann Has Another Party in Honor of Her Wedding

Back in New York, Luann threw yet another bash to celebrate her wedding. This time, everyone was invited who didn’t make the cut for the actual wedding, or “the whole loser crew” as Bethenny described it.

Bethenny and Dorinda agreed that this should be the last party to celebrate the wedding, as Bethenny noted she was tired of celebrating a wedding that she hadn’t even been invited to in the first place. Carole also came, along with Sonja and Frenchie, Tinsley and her beau, 23-year-old Chad, and Ramona with her daughter Avery.

Everyone congratulated Tom and Lu and then Tom spent some time gushing over Luann’s wedding planning skills. He said she did a “beautiful” job, praising her for “putting her heart and soul into it.” When Tom joked that he didn’t want to wear his wedding ring, all of the women let it slide, because… really, what was the point?

