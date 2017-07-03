Happy Birthday America! The 2017 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is back and promising the best fireworks display you’ve ever seen — plus some special celebrity guests. Us Weekly rounds up all the details about the patriotic celebration.

Where can I watch?

The two-hour special airs on NBC and NBC’s app on Tuesday, July 4, with entertainment beginning at 8 p.m ET. The fireworks will start lighting up the sky in New York City’s East River from 24th Street to 41st Street around 9:25 p.m. ET. If you miss the live show, NBC will broadcast an immediate encore of the special at 10 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting?

American Ninja Warrior cohosts Kristine Leahy, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman will host the 41st annual event.

Taylor Hill/GC Images

Who is performing?

Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie Puth, Jennifer Lopez and Sheryl Crow will be taking the stage to provide the soundtrack to your Fourth of July.

The musical score to the fireworks will consist of 10 songs performed by the West Point Band, Grammy-winning singer Heather Headley, country star Craig Campbell and opera singer Jamie Barton.

What makes these fireworks special?

Macy’s says on their website that they’ve been planning the event for a year, and the show’s promos call it the “biggest display of the decade!” The department store upped the usual 50,000 fireworks to a record-breaking 60,000 that will be launched from five different barges, creating a display that will last about 25 minutes.

Show designer Gary Souza told CBS New York that many of the pyrotechnic effects are brand new. “Some 70 percent of them have never been used in the Macy’s show before,” he said. “Some aerial shells are going to have up to 11-second durations that change effects up to six, seven, eight times.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!