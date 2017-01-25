Double trouble! Madam Secretary star Tim Daly has broken both his legs in a skiing accident in Sundance.

Variety first reported that that actor had been injured while vacationing in the snowy resort during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.



He is schedule for surgery on Wednesday, January 25 and is expected to need six to eight weeks to fully recover.

The publication says producers of the CBS show are therefore discussing whether to write his accident into the plot, or shoot around him.



They are confident he will be able to continue working on the TV drama as he recovers, and production will not have to stop.



Daly plays Henry McCord, the husband of Secretary of State, played by his real-life girlfriend Tea Leoni, in the show.



The 60-year-old, who has been dating the actress since 2014, is a staunch opposer of new president Donald Trump.



Before hitting up Sundance he participated in the Woman’s March on Washington D.C protesting again him.

Madam Secretary is in it’s third season and airs on CBS Sundays at 9/8c.



