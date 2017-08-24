Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Back to the ballroom! Maksim Chmerkovskiy dished on returning to Dancing With the Stars as a professional dancer for season 25.

When asked during a Good Morning America interview on Thursday, August 24, if he’s “ready” to compete against wife Peta Murgatroyd, Chmerkovskiy, 37, joked, “Who me? Who’s competing against anyone? Don’t instigate … I have a lot of stuff to deal with, so please, let’s just chill. This is going to be a beautiful show, everybody’s going to be friends. No, we’re excited.”

The Ukraine native and Murgatroyd, 31, welcomed their son, Shai, in January. As fans recall, the couple, who tied the knot in July, competed on season 24 of DWTS only two months after Shai’s birth.

“Since last season ended, we got back into, sort of like, enjoying Shai’s little moments, and these moments are incredible,” the ABC star continued. “Every day something new happens that is just fascinating, that makes you not want to leave the house.”

Chmerkovskiy then expressed his gratitude for the dance competition. “How much Dancing With the Stars last season helped both of us, Peta physically, and myself as well … it really helped us out. I think coming back this season, we’re coming back with the same sort of approach. We just wanna have fun, we just want to be a sort of family doing stuff together,” he said. “Shai’s now a certain age where he recognizes certain things. He dances to some commercials that just stop him in his tracks and he just starts to wiggle. So, I want him to do this when he watches Mommy and Daddy on TV.”

Other pros joining Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd on the upcoming season include Mark Ballas, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson.

Dancing With the Stars season 25 premieres on ABC Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

