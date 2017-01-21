Surprise! Mariah Carey treats backup dancer Bryan Tanaka to a lap dance on stage on the Sunday, January 22, episode of Mariah's World.
In the sneak peek above, an injured Tanaka, 33, is seen sitting in the audience and watching the pop diva perform her 2008 hit "Touch My Body" during a concert. Several of Tanaka's fellow backup dancers then surprise him by picking him up and bringing him on stage.
"I'm freakin' out," Tanaka tells the camera. "I feel pretty nervous, pretty shocked. I got a lot of energy going on, fluttering through my body."
As the choreographer takes a seat on a chair on the stage, the other dancers place a blindfold around his head. Carey mounts Tanaka and proceeds to give him a sexy lap dance, instructing, "Can you hold me? Do something with me."
The five-time Grammy winner, who split from fiancé James Packer in October, then tells the audience, "That was his moment. He wounded his leg during the tour, come on!"
"I loved the fact that they brought Tanaka up on stage," Carey says of her new boyfriend in the clip. "He's, um, a really, really incredibly special person and I don't want Tanaka to leave [the tour]."
"It was pretty amazing, that moment when I got to go on stage," Tanaka gushes to the camera. "It was a special moment in time."
Mariah's World airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.
