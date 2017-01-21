E!

The five-time Grammy winner, who split from fiancé James Packer in October, then tells the audience, "That was his moment. He wounded his leg during the tour, come on!"

"I loved the fact that they brought Tanaka up on stage," Carey says of her new boyfriend in the clip. "He's, um, a really, really incredibly special person and I don't want Tanaka to leave [the tour]."

"It was pretty amazing, that moment when I got to go on stage," Tanaka gushes to the camera. "It was a special moment in time."

Watch the sneak peek above to see the lap dance!

Mariah's World airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!