It's not a promising start. A bride abandons her groom at the altar in Married at First Sight's Thursday, April 20, two-hour season 5 premiere, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The preview clip for the relationship series, which is now airing on Lifetime after four seasons on FYI, introduces Cody and Danielle, who have never met but are about to tie the knot in front of their loved ones. However, the bride-to-be suddenly gets cold feet.

"I feel terrified about marrying somebody I've never met," she tells the camera. "I'm definitely at the top of the roller coaster, just looking over the edge." She adds, "We don't know anything about each other. I keep questioning getting married."

Cody and the guests soon get antsy as it becomes clear that Danielle is bailing on the ceremony. "It's just hard to keep waiting around — I don't know what's going on," he says in a testimonial. "I'm scared — what if she changed her mind? Or if it didn't work out, it would be devastating.… Like, this is f‑‑ked up."

Watch the tense clip above. Married at First Sight's two-hour season premiere airs on Lifetime Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

