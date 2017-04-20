Here's to what might have been. David Norton meets the woman who almost became his wife on Married at First Sight: Second Chances' series premiere, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The Lifetime spinoff series, debuting on Thursday, April 27, centers on Married at First Sight season 3 alums Norton and Vanessa Nelson each meeting a batch of eligible singles as they take another shot at love. During season 3's finale, which aired last year, Norton opted to stay with wife Ashley Doherty, but she chose to divorce; Nelson and husband Tres Russell remained together in the finale but broke up within the next six months.

In the preview clip for Second Chances, Jordan introduces herself to Norton by revealing that the show's experts were on the verge of picking her to marry him, but Doherty prevailed at the last minute. "I went through the whole experiment and actually at the end, they said, 'What about David and Jordan?'" she tells Norton of the near-miss. "So I found myself jealous of your wife at the time."

After meeting Jordan, Norton tells the camera, "So I can't believe I'm sitting next to the girl I was this close to marrying! That is mind-boggling."

Watch the clip above to see the potential couple connect on a speed date. Married at First Sight: Second Chances premieres on Lifetime Thursday, April 27, at 10:15 p.m. ET.

